BJP gains 1,007 families in West Karbi Anglong, promotes eco-tourism in Chinthong

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked a political and environmental milestone in Chinthong MAC Constituency with a series of initiatives aimed at engaging local communities and promoting eco-tourism.

Led by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, the BJP team journeyed through Taralangso, Diphu, Volongkom Aji, Nilbagan, Dongkamukam, Vothatlangso, and Amtereng, culminating in Chinthong.

The program included a vibrant bike rally and a mass joining event organised under Chinthong MAC Constituency (No. 03) and Amri (ST) LAC (No. 112). During the event, party leaders interacted directly with villagers to understand their challenges and aspirations. In a significant development, 1,007 families formally joined the BJP, leaving the Congress and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), thereby strengthening the party’s presence in the region.



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The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, MLA Darsing Ronghang (Howraghat), MLA Rupsing Teron (Baithalangso), KAAC Chairman Raju Tisso, Deputy Chairman Avijit Kro, and multiple KAAC Executive Members and MACs. BJP West Karbi Anglong District President Radip Ronghang, along with KAAC board chairpersons, district and mandal office bearers, and party workers, also participated, highlighting the significance of the initiative.

Following the mass joining, CEM Tuliram Ronghang and his team undertook a scenic trek through Chinthong’s hills, celebrating the region’s natural beauty and eco-tourism potential. The trek included a plantation drive and a foundation stone-laying ceremony, emphasizing the party’s commitment to environmental conservation alongside political engagement.