BJP government in BTR key to sustaining peace and development: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday underscored the importance of a BJP-led government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), saying it is crucial to safeguard the peace and stability achieved in recent years.

Addressing a rally at Fatemabad Tea Estate under Salbari constituency in Baksa district, Sonowal recalled the troubled past of Bodoland, once synonymous with unrest and insecurity. “For decades, people here lived under fear and neglect. It was only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that the Bodo Accord was implemented with sincerity, transforming Bodoland into a land of peace, brotherhood, and development,” he said.

The Union Minister credited the Modi government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” approach for instilling trust and inclusivity among communities in BTR. He stressed that peace must be nurtured through transparent governance, empowerment of local people, and equal opportunities for all.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Sonowal alleged that successive governments ignored the region, leaving generations in poverty and uncertainty. “Congress pushed BTR into darkness. In contrast, under Modi ji, not only has peace been restored in sensitive areas, but India has also emerged as a strong global voice,” he remarked.

Highlighting India’s economic rise, Sonowal noted that the country has moved from the world’s 11th largest economy in 2014 to the 4th largest today. He further asserted that by 2029, India will become the 3rd largest economy, and by 2047, among the most developed nations — a growth journey in which BTR must be an integral part.

Promising clean and accountable governance, the Minister said that only a corruption-free system can bring justice and prosperity. Urging people to support BJP candidate Chakradhar Das in the upcoming BTR elections, Sonowal said, “This is a fight to protect the peace we achieved together. Only a BJP government can safeguard BTR’s future and ensure every citizen prospers in unity and dignity.”