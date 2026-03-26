BJP govt deceived tea garden workers in Assam, alleges Jharkhand Minister Bandhu Tirkey

Congress leader and Jharkhand minister Bandhu Tirkey on March 26 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam of failing tea garden workers, alleging that wage hikes have been inadequate and several estates have been sold off.

Addressing a press conference, Tirkey said the recent increase of Rs 30 in daily wages was insufficient and not in line with established norms. He questioned why wages for tea garden workers have not been properly fixed despite assurances made during earlier elections.

The Assam government had recently raised wages to Rs 280 in the Brahmaputra Valley and Rs 258 in the Barak Valley.

Tirkey alleged that several tea estates have either shut down or been sold since the BJP came to power, affecting workers’ livelihoods. He also claimed that in some tea gardens under the Centre, wages and rations were not being provided on time.

Seeking a response from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tirkey accused the government of neglecting the concerns of Adivasi and tea worker communities.

He further said that a wage committee set up during the tenure of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had become inactive after the BJP assumed power, and demanded an explanation for its status.

The Congress leader also alleged corruption and criticised the government over the lack of action in certain past incidents involving Adivasi victims.

Expressing confidence ahead of the elections, Tirkey said the Indian National Congress would form the next government in Assam, adding that senior leaders would soon campaign in the State.