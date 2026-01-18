BJP govt ensured zero rhino poaching at Kaziranga in 2025: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18 said that no rhinoceros was killed due to poaching at Kaziranga National Park in 2025, attributing the achievement to sustained and focused conservation efforts undertaken by the BJP government.

Addressing a gathering in Assam during the Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, the Prime Minister recalled that incidents of rhino poaching were frequent around 2013–14, with multiple cases reported within short periods. He said the government took a firm stand to put an end to such practices by revamping conservation strategies and strengthening protection mechanisms on the ground.

“When nature is protected, it also creates opportunities,” Modi said, highlighting the positive impact of wildlife conservation on local livelihoods.

The Prime Minister noted that tourism in and around Kaziranga has witnessed significant growth in recent years, benefiting local communities through homestays, handicrafts, small businesses, and tourism-related services such as guides. He also praised the Assam government for its role in strengthening wildlife protection and promoting sustainable tourism, stating that conservation efforts have helped generate economic opportunities while safeguarding the state’s natural heritage.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is globally renowned for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses and remains a key contributor to Assam’s eco-tourism sector.

Prime Minister Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, a landmark infrastructure initiative aimed at ensuring safe wildlife movement while improving regional connectivity.

The 86-km environmentally conscious national highway project includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass section, and the widening of 30 km of the existing NH-715 (formerly NH-37) from two to four lanes. The project aims to safeguard the park’s rich biodiversity while enhancing road safety and boosting ecotourism.

Officials said the Rs 6,957-crore project will reduce accidents on NH-37 and improve connectivity between Central and Upper Assam. It includes the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of the highway and approximately 34.45 km of elevated corridor, along with bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat.

Designed in compliance with Supreme Court directions and the recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, the project also provides dedicated spaces beneath the elevated corridor to allow safe animal movement between the national park and the Karbi Anglong Hills, particularly during the flood season.