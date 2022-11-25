Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora on November 25 said that the Himnanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state has failed to resolve border disputes in the Northeastern states.

''BJP has failed to maintain law and order situation in the state and they are also incapable of resolving border issues,'' Bora said while speaking to reporters in Nagaon.

Commenting on ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', he said that a huge number of people supporting them and are actively participating in the Yatra which is proof that BJP’s rule in Assam is coming to an end.

''BJP has failed to fulfill the promises made to the people of Assam,'' he added.

The APCC President accused the Assam Government of playing politics with poor people and said that instead of resolving issues with the neighboring state, BJP is further increasing the problems and making the situation worse.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Bhupen Bora said that the Chief Minister had once promised free electricity to the poor. But, now instead of providing free electricity, the government has further increased the power tariff making it difficult for poor people to use electricity.

Bhupen Bora was in Nagaon participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Dhubri in Assam.

The Minister was accompanied by Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi and APCC Vice President Rakibul Hussain.

Starting from 1st November 2022, Congress in Assam so far has covered 300 km of Bharat Jodo Yatra.