BJP hits streets in Guwahati over Congress protest at PM's residence; Assam minister calls demonstration 'irresponsible'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 22 staged a protest in Guwahati against the Congress demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence in New Delhi, with Assam minister Biswajit Daimary accusing the opposition of acting irresponsibly.

Speaking to reporters, Daimary said protests outside the Prime Minister's residence were inappropriate in a democratic country and urged political leaders to allow the ongoing investigation to take its course.

"Congress leaders, along with MPs from some opposition parties, staged a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's residence. Such things should not happen in a democratic country like ours," he said.

He said public representatives are expected to act responsibly and work in the nation's interest.

"The Prime Minister has already clarified the issue over which they were protesting. An investigation is underway, and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Daimary said.

He added that responsibility can only be fixed after the investigation is completed.

"Only after the investigation is completed will those responsible be identified and appropriate action be taken. Therefore, there is no need for such demonstrations," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers held a protest in Guwahati condemning the Congress-led demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence in the national capital. The protest comes amid a political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress over the issue that triggered the demonstration in New Delhi.