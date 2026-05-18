BJP holds ‘Karyakarta Bijay Utsav’ in Karbi Anglong after Assam poll victory

In a show of celebration and party unity following the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday organised a “Karyakarta Bijay Utsav” at Baithalangso under the 112 Amri Legislative Assembly Constituency in Karbi Anglong.

The programme was attended by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and MLA from 111 Rongkhang constituency, along with several party leaders, elected representatives and workers.

The event was organised to felicitate party workers for their role in the BJP’s electoral performance in the hill district. A large number of BJP supporters and grassroots workers participated in the celebration.

Several MLAs, Executive Members of KAAC, Members of Autonomous Council (MACs), BJP district office-bearers, morcha leaders and senior party functionaries were also present at the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the KAAC Chief Executive Member congratulated party workers for their organisational efforts and dedication during the election campaign. He said the victory reflected public trust in the BJP-led government and called for continued unity to ensure development and good governance in Karbi Anglong.

The atmosphere at Baithalangso remained festive throughout the event, with supporters raising slogans and expressing confidence in the government’s future initiatives for the welfare and development of the region.

Party leaders said similar victory celebrations are being organised in different parts of the constituency to thank workers and supporters after the successful conclusion of the Assembly elections.