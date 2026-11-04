The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a rally titled ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ (Ganatantra Bachao, Arajakata Hatao) in Assam’s Golakganj on Wednesday, with party leaders accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of undermining democratic institutions and attempting to create political instability in the country.

The rally, organised by the Dhubri District Committee of the BJP, began from the premises of Chilarai Hari Mandir and was led by Dhubri District BJP president Ranjit Kumar Roy. Assam Cabinet Minister Ashwini Roy Sarkar was among those who participated in the march.

According to the organisers, more than 15,000 BJP leaders, workers, supporters and local residents from the Dhubri and Bilasipara Assembly constituencies took part in the rally.

Several senior party functionaries attended the programme, including BJP Dhubri district in-charge Ajay Kumar Roy, rally convener Uttam Prasad, Bilasipara District BJP president Debajit Borkalita and former Dhubri district presidents Deepak Kumar Saha, Dr Debamoy Sanyal and Prosenjit Dutta.

Gobinda Adhikary, president of the Golakganj BJP Mandal, presidents of 10 mandals across the district, state-level party leaders and other BJP workers were also present.

Addressing party workers and supporters after the march, Cabinet Minister Ashwini Roy Sarkar criticised the Congress and other opposition parties for their criticism of the BJP-led Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and independent constitutional institutions.

The minister alleged that opposition parties, along with certain organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), were targeting constitutional bodies for political gains and attempting to create an atmosphere of instability in the country.

He further alleged that certain groups, with backing from foreign influences and funding, were working to disrupt India's political stability. Sarkar also accused opposition parties of questioning the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission after electoral defeats, rather than accepting their political setbacks.

Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the minister said the Central Government had been working towards strengthening national security and accelerating development. He also referred to various welfare initiatives undertaken by the Central and Assam governments.

Sarkar said the rally was organised to express support for democratic institutions and safeguard political stability. He also expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return to power in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the gathering was not merely a BJP organisational programme but reflected public support for democracy and national stability.