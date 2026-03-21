BJP in state is Congress led by Himanta with Saffron label: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on March 21 alleged that the BJP in the state is effectively “Congress led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the saffron party’s label.”



Gogoi claimed that the upcoming Assembly elections would not be a traditional Congress-versus-BJP contest, but rather a fight between “two Congresses” — one inspired by the ideals of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and the other led by Himanta Biswa Sarma under the BJP banner.



Sarma had quit the Congress in 2015 after differences with then chief minister Tarun Gogoi and joined the BJP, bringing several associates with him. In recent months, more former Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and former state Congress president Bhupen Borah, have joined the BJP.



“What stands before us is a Congress led by Sarma, merely carrying the BJP tag. The leaders who did wrong during Tarun Gogoi’s tenure are now in the BJP,” Gogoi said.



He alleged that several former Congress leaders now in the BJP were working for personal and family interests. “On the other hand, we represent a Congress inspired by the ideals of Tarun Gogoi. The people of Assam will decide whether they want the Congress led by Sarma or the one based on Tarun Gogoi’s ideals,” he said.



Gogoi asserted that the Congress is focusing on new faces in this election and expressed confidence about the unity among opposition parties, particularly in Upper and North Assam. “There is considerable unity among opposition parties in Upper Assam, which makes me optimistic that a Congress-led government will be formed in the state,” he said.



He added that the first signs of change would be visible in Upper and North Assam, where the party expects positive results.

Urging party leaders and workers to respect alliance decisions, Gogoi thanked leaders and members of allied parties for their cooperation, saying the opposition alliance had grown stronger and would pave the way for a Congress-led government in the state.



Earlier in the day, Gogoi participated in a bike rally in Majuli, seeking support for Congress candidate Dr Indranil Pegu.

The Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and CPI(ML). The Congress has announced candidates for 94 seats, while Raijor Dal will contest 13, AJP 10, and CPI(M) and APHLC two seats each.



Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.