Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has voiced concerns about the interference of "outsiders" in the affairs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura. Deb, who has informed the central leadership about these issues, emphasized the need for close collaboration between the party and the government to address the weakening of the party's organization in the state.

Deb, who is also an MP from the Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura, expressed his displeasure during a press conference held on May 21. He reaffirmed his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose guidance the BJP government secured a second consecutive term in the state. Deb stated that he had worked diligently to make Tripura free from communism, and highlighted the government's focus on development.

However, Deb raised concerns over the frequent interference of external individuals in the party's affairs, which he believes is detrimental to the organization. While he refrained from disclosing the identity of these outsiders, Deb stated that the residents of Tripura are well aware of their presence. He stressed the importance of the party and the government working in close collaboration to overcome these challenges.

Sources indicate that Deb had considered taking strong action against the outsiders, but he followed the directive of the central leadership. In light of the concerns raised, Deb is scheduled to meet with the central leadership in New Delhi after his arrival from Agartala.