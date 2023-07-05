President of the Assam Congress Bhupen Bora on July 5 expressed his views on the state government and highlighted the concerns of the constituents in Dhubri. Referring to the current situation, Bora stated that Assam is currently facing a "trouble engine government" rather than a "double engine government," implying that the ruling BJP is causing more problems than providing solutions.

As the Lok Sabha election day approached its end, political figures from various parties convened in Dhubri to gauge the public sentiment regarding the Lok Sabha candidate and discuss key issues affecting the constituency.

Speaking to reporters, President Bhupen Bora made an intriguing analogy, stating that the BJP relies heavily on Badruddin Ajmal, comparing it to how patients in an intensive care unit rely on oxygen to survive. He further remarked that Ajmal is perceived by some as an agent of the BJP, emphasizing the significance of Ajmal's role in the BJP's political landscape. Bora dismissed the idea that the rescheduling of constituencies would be a saving grace for the BJP.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised about the state's finances. The administration of Himanta Biswa Sarma has recently borrowed a substantial amount, and it is warned that failure to secure further funds could lead to challenges in paying employees' salaries and financing essential schemes like the orunodoi scheme.

In addition, MP Pradyut Bordoloi criticized the administration's handling of constituency re-election. He claimed that the BJP fears the influence of Gogoi, indicating the dynamics at play within the political landscape.