“BJP is in a good position in Bodoland”: Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of BTC elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, pointing to the party’s extensive campaign outreach across the region.

"BJP has conducted rallies in a total of 36 Council areas so far. BJP has decided which seats it will contest. The party will form a policy, and after the date of voting is announced, it will announce candidates on the seats where it will win... BJP is in a good position in Bodoland," Sarma said while addressing the media in Kokrajhar.

Responding to questions about the future of the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC), the Chief Minister added, "Whether VCDC should be scrapped or not will be decided only by the government that forms here. BJP is not the enemy of anyone."

Meanwhile, the Assam State Election Commission released the final photo electoral rolls for all 40 BTC constituencies on Wednesday. The list includes 26,58,477 voters, with 13,23,673 male voters, 13,34,787 female voters, and 17 others.

The Commission also stated that there are 3,279 polling stations across the 40 constituencies. The BTC elections are expected to be held in September.

Earlier, both Sarma and Assam State BJP president Dilip Saikia confirmed that the party will contest the BTC elections independently.