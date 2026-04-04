BJP is working relentlessly to reinforce the Assamese identity: Pradyut Bordoloi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Dispur Assembly constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi, on Saturday, April 4 highlighted strong youth participation in his campaign, stating that around 2,000 young supporters attended a recent outreach programme in the constituency.



Addressing supporters, Bordoloi said the turnout reflected growing enthusiasm among the youth and indicated wider public backing for his candidature as well as BJP's strong efforts to reinforce Assamese identity. He added that the engagement was a sign of increasing political participation in Dispur, which serves as the administrative hub of Assam.



Bordoloi outlined his vision for the constituency, emphasising the importance of governance and policy execution in Dispur, which houses key institutions of the state government. He said his campaign is focused on presenting a roadmap for development aligned with broader national priorities.



Referring to the BJP’s governance agenda, Bordoloi said the party has articulated clear policy directions aimed at strengthening national unity and economic growth. He added that the party continues to prioritise efforts to reinforce regional identity, particularly the cultural and social fabric of Assam.