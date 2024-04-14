With the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections just five days away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto on Sunday. Titled 'Modi ki Guarantee', the manifesto focuses on further development, women's welfare, and a roadmap for a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

The BJP plans to declare the year 2025 as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Year'. Promises include 'One Nation One Election', 'single electoral roll', and the promotion of 'Lakhpati Didis'. The manifesto also promises to eliminate electricity bills through the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

It includes India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, implementation of the National Education Policy, and a law against paper leaks.

The party aims to make India the third largest economy globally and a 'global manufacturing hub'. The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party president JP Nadda.

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