Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary BL Santhosh has slammed Congress MP Karthi Chidambaram for mocking the Tata Group's plans to set up a semiconductor plant in Assam.

While referring to Chidambaram's post on social media platform X, where he mocked the news of the Tata Group's plans to expand in Assam, Santhosh said that such an attitude has cost the Congress the states of Tamil Nadu, Assam and it will cost the party the country as well.

"This arrogance has cost you Tamil Nadu outside Shivagangai. Has cost Assam too. You will face the brunt across Bharath too. Hope your Assam leaders read your tweet," said Santosh while targeting the Congress MP.

This arrogance has cost you Tamilnadu outside Shivagangai . Has cost Assam too . You will face the brunt across Bharath too . Hope your Assam leaders read your tweet . https://t.co/Gjmuqe6JdG — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 9, 2023

Karthi Chidambaram had earlier shared a ANI post on X, where he mocked the news of the Tata Group's plans to expand in Assam. ANI's post on X was based on a post by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma where he talked of the Tata Group's plans to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

Mocking the news, Chidambaram had said in his post, "Call me when the facility is actually operational!"

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister shared BL Santhosh's post where he targets Chidambaram. The Assam CM shared the post with an emoji of two folded hands as a gesture of thanks to the BJP leader.

Yesterday, CM Sarma had shared the news that the Tata Group has plans to set up a semiconductor plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

"Tata Electronics has submitted an application before the Government of India to set up an electronics centre at Jagiroad. For a long time, the question in our minds was why dont we have electronics and IT here? They have submitted a proposal to the Government of India with an outlay of about Rs 40,000 crore. There will be assembly and packaging of the semiconductor, and for that after talking to the Assam government, they are satisfied with our talks and they have applied to the Government of India," said CM Sarma, while sharing the news yesterday.