Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on August 22 suspended a party member Somendra Nath Deka for indulging in anti-party activity, an official statement said.

In the statement, Kalita also mentioned that Dekha held a dharna against the fervent leadership of the BJP.

''Mr. Bhabesh Kalita, Hon'ble President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh has suspended you from the Bharatiya Janata Party with immediate effect on the basis of serious allegations of indulging in anti-party activities and violating party discipline by deliberately showing dharna in public places against the fervent leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party,'' the statement read.

Interestingly, Deka on August 22 held a protest against Rajen Gohain and Siddhartha Bhattacharya here in Guwahati's Mathgharia.

During the protest, the leaders questioned Gohain as to where did he get the right to question Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by pointing a finger at him.

The saffron party workers also chanted several slogans against Gohain and Bhattacharya and questioned him that despite being an MP four times has he done for the people of Assam.

''From where did Rajen Gohain get right to question Chief Minister by raising a finger at him? He was an MP for four-time and also a railway minister, but what he did for Assam during his tenure. He was a 'nikama' (useless) minister due to which he was dropped,'' Deka said while speaking to the media.