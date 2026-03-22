BJP leader Gahin Bora joins Congress ahead of Assam poll battle

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gahin Bora on Sunday, March 22 formally joined Congress ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls



Bora, who served as a member of the State Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party and is a former councillor of the Ronganadi Zila Parishad, had also been an aspirant for the party ticket from the Ronganadi Assembly constituency. His induction into the Congress was held at the Titabor Block Congress office in the presence of Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).



Welcoming Bora into the party fold, Gogoi described the move as a reflection of growing discontent within the BJP ranks and expressed confidence that such developments would strengthen the Congress’s position in the state ahead of the elections.



Bora’s switch comes at a politically sensitive time, as parties intensify their preparations and candidate selections.