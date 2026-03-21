BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Das resigns from party after Dispur ticket snub

Jayanta Kumar Das has resigned from all positions, including primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh unit, citing personal reasons.

In his resignation letter dated March 20, Das stated that he stepped down due to “personal inconveniences” and relinquished all privileges associated with his position with immediate effect.

The resignation comes a day after Das expressed dissatisfaction and anger on March 19 over not being granted a party ticket from the Dispur constituency, which he was reportedly expecting.

The Dispur seat has instead been allotted to Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently joined the BJP after switching from the Indian National Congress.

“I hereby tender my resignation from all positions including primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, Assam,” Das wrote, confirming his complete dissociation from the party.

The development highlights growing internal discontent within the party ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.