Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent social media post praising Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has stirred controversy, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa accusing Trudeau of deliberate mischief.

Trudeau surprised many by attending Dosanjh’s concert at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, where he shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) wishing the singer luck. In his post, Trudeau highlighted Canada’s diversity, stating, “Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a superpower.”

However, Sirsa took issue with Trudeau’s description of Dosanjh as merely a "guy from Punjab," emphasizing that Dosanjh is an Indian artist who has achieved global recognition. He criticized Trudeau’s wordplay, asserting, “Let me correct this, Mr. Prime Minister - where one guy from INDIA can make history and sell out stadiums.”

Sirsa acknowledged Dosanjh’s monumental achievement as the first Punjabi artist to fill the Rogers Centre but expressed disappointment that Trudeau did not explicitly identify him as Indian in his post. Despite his critique, Sirsa appreciated Trudeau’s attendance at the concert and recognized Dosanjh’s success as a proud moment for Indians.

Dosanjh’s performance at the Rogers Centre marked a historic milestone in his career, further solidifying his global appeal. The Punjabi singer has garnered international acclaim with performances on platforms like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and festivals like Coachella. His recent Punjabi romantic comedy, "Jatt & Juliet 3," also saw significant success at the North American box office.