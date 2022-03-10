Bhuban Gam of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is leading the Majuli By-election 2022 by almost 41,000 votes. Whereas Chittaranjan Basumatary leads by 15,266 votes.

Officials on Thursday said Ruling BJP alliance candidate Bhuban Gam is driving in Assam’s Majuli Assembly constituency in the by-election over his closest rival, joint opposition candidate Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), by about 17,000 votes.

Gam earned 27,006 votes, whereas Basumatary secured 10,173 votes.

Bhaity Richong of SUCI-C came third with 698 votes, whereas 666 votes were polled for NOTA.

A total of 71.76 percent of the 1.33 lakh voters exercised their establishment within the election which was held on March 7.

The election was required taking after the resignation of Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was chosen to the Rajya Sabha unopposed on September 27 last year.

He was chosen to the state assembly from the seat for two continuous terms.

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