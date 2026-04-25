BJP leads women’s protest march in Assam's Silchar over women’s safety bill row

Thousands of women joined a protest rally in Assam's Silchar on April 25 as the Bharatiya Janata Party intensified its campaign against opposition parties over the stalled Women’s Safety Bill.

The demonstration, organised by BJP’s women’s wing, was held to protest what the party described as an “anti-women stance” by opposition leaders, including the Indian National Congress. Participants marched through key streets of the town, raising slogans and carrying placards and national flags.

The rally began at Narsingh Tola Maidan and proceeded towards Rangirkhari, drawing large crowds along the route. Protesters were heard chanting slogans targeting senior opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, accusing them of obstructing legislation aimed at strengthening women’s safety.

The protest comes amid a broader political standoff in Parliament, where opposition parties have resisted the proposed bill, triggering nationwide demonstrations by BJP supporters. Similar rallies have been reported in several parts of the country in recent days.

At the concluding public meeting in Rangirkhari, speakers criticised both the Congress and the All India Trinamool Congress, alleging a lack of commitment to women’s rights and safety. Party leaders reiterated their demand for the bill to be reintroduced and passed at the earliest.

Organisers said the mobilisation reflected growing public concern over women’s safety and vowed to continue protests until the legislation is enacted. Opposition leaders, however, have maintained that their objections are procedural and policy-related rather than ideological.