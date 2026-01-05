BJP-led alliance poised to win 103 seats in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of 2026 polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies have strong winning prospects in as many as 103 of the 126 Assembly constituencies, ahead of the state elections likely to be held in March–April.

At the same time, he cautioned that it was still premature to make definitive electoral projections as alliance formations and seat-sharing arrangements were yet to be finalised by both the ruling coalition and the opposition.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Dimoria in Kamrup Metropolitan district, Sarma said the BJP’s electoral prospects had significantly improved after the delimitation exercise. He claimed that the party’s winning chances had risen from around 90 seats earlier to 103 seats now. According to him, the increase of 13 to 15 seats was a direct outcome of the delimitation process, which was completed in 2023 and involved the redrawing of both Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency boundaries without altering the total number of seats.

The Chief Minister further stated that while the BJP-led alliance was confident of strong performance in 103 constituencies, there were around 22 seats where the party would put up a symbolic fight but did not necessarily expect to win. He added that the final verdict would rest with the electorate, whether the party secured close to all seats or was limited to 90 or even 80 per cent of the constituencies.

During the interaction, Sarma also took a dig at Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, remarking sarcastically that the opposition leader appeared to be preoccupied with him. Referring to Gogoi as coming from an elite background, Sarma said he found it amusing that he was being given so much importance by the Congress leader.

Responding to a recent poll projection that predicted a third consecutive term for the National Democratic Alliance in Assam, Sarma reiterated that the timing was not right for such forecasts. He pointed out that neither the NDA nor the UPA had finalised their alliances or clarified how many seats each constituent party would contest. While acknowledging that the projection showed favourable prospects for the BJP, he said the political picture would become clearer by February.

An NGO, People’s Pulse Research Organisation, in its first tracker poll for the 2026 Assembly elections, has projected that the BJP could win between 69 and 74 seats, well ahead of the Congress, which is estimated to secure 25 to 29 seats.

At present, the BJP holds 64 seats in the Assam Assembly, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad, United People’s Party Liberal and Bodoland People’s Front have nine, seven and three MLAs respectively. In the opposition camp, the Congress has 26 legislators, the All India United Democratic Front has 15, the CPI(M) has one MLA, and there is one Independent legislator from Raijor Dal.