Assam’s Deputy Speaker and senior BJP leader Numal Momin is confident that the BJP-led NDA will dominate the upcoming panchayat elections, claiming a "cakewalk" victory for the alliance.

"The BJP-led NDA has already secured over 300 seats in the Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat," Momin stated, adding that the party is expected to win at least 80 per cent of the seats in the panchayat elections.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections, Momin predicted that the panchayat results will set the stage for a strong BJP-led performance. Momin expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA would secure between 104 and 108 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. He also suggested that the opposition, particularly Congress, would be demoralised after the panchayat elections and would not be able to recover in time for the 2026 polls.

He also criticised the opposition for lacking a clear agenda. "The opposition parties, including Congress, are now in the ICU and will remain there until the 2026 election," Momin said. "The people are rejecting them, and the BJP will clean sweep in the coming election."

The panchayat elections will be held in two phases: May 2 for 14 districts and May 7 for 13 others. Votes will be counted on May 11. Over 1.80 crore voters are expected to cast their ballots across 25,007 polling stations.