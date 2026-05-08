BJP Legislature Party to elect next Assam CM on May 10

The Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party in Assam will meet on May 10 to elect its new leader following the NDA’s victory in the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on May 8.

Addressing the media, Sarma announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on May 12 at 11 AM in the presence of Narendra Modi.

According to Sarma, the BJP Legislature Party meeting will be held in the presence of central observer and Union Minister J. P. Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini, who has also been appointed as co-observer.

He said that after the BJP leader is elected, the decision will be ratified by NDA allies, including the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Following the formalities, the elected leader will stake claim to form the government before Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at Veterinary Field in Khanapara and is expected to be attended by chief ministers from several states, Union ministers and representatives from industry circles.

Sarma had submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya on Wednesday after the election results, following which the Governor requested him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government takes oath.

The ruling NDA secured a third consecutive term in Assam by winning 102 out of 126 Assembly seats. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies — the BPF and AGP — secured 10 seats each.