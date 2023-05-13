Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared his reaction to the Karnataka election results, stating that the BJP's defeat in the state was no surprise. Speaking to reporters, Sarma expressed that it was already known that the BJP would not bring good results in Karnataka, and that he had received similar feedback during his campaigning in the state.

Sarma acknowledged that state-wise election results could vary, and cited previous instances of the Congress winning in Karnataka before the BJP came to power. However, he added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence remains a prominent factor in the country's politics, even in cases where the BJP loses an election in a state. Sarma praised PM Modi as the face of the country.

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes continues in Karnataka, the Congress has expressed confidence in securing a majority in the assembly polls, with trends indicating the same. The BJP, on the other hand, appears to be trailing behind.

The Congress has even gone as far as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "lost" as the BJP had made its election campaign a "referendum on the PM".