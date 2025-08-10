BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia flags ‘suspicious prescription’; Assam health minister orders probe

A social media post by Khumtai BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia has sparked a debate over medical practices in Assam after he shared an image of what he termed a “suspicious prescription” allegedly given to a diabetes patient.



The prescription, which contained a full page of 14 different medicines, did not bear the name of either the patient or the doctor. Saikia questioned the legitimacy of such documentation, noting that it was not for an ICU case but for a routine diabetic patient.



“This is highly irregular,” Saikia remarked. “Wrong treatment can worsen a patient’s condition and, in extreme cases, prove fatal. While many doctors in Assam work with honesty and dedication, questionable practices like these damage the credibility of the entire profession. There may be countless patients who have suffered due to such conduct.”



He urged the Health Department to investigate both the medical necessity of the listed medicines and the legality of issuing a prescription without proper identification.



The post quickly drew attention online and prompted an immediate response from Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal. “Thank you, Mrinal Da, for bringing this matter to my attention. I have already ordered an investigation into the matter, and necessary action will be taken at the earliest,” Singhal stated in his reply on social media.