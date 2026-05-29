BJP MLA Ranoj Pegu congratulates scientists on discovery of new frog species in Nagaland

Assam BJP MLA Ranoj Pegu on May 29 congratulated Bhaskar Saikia and the research team of the Zoological Survey of India for discovering a new frog species, named Amolops kamal, in Nagaland.

Sharing the development on the social media platform X, Pegu said the newly discovered species has been named after late biodiversity researcher Dr. Kamal Choudhury in recognition of his significant contributions to biodiversity research in Assam and the Northeastern region.

He described the naming of the species as a fitting tribute to the late scientist’s legacy and contributions to environmental and ecological studies.

Pegu further stated that the discovery reflects the rich biodiversity of Northeast India and highlights the dedication and efforts of researchers working in the region.

He also said such scientific discoveries encourage greater conservation efforts and promote continued research and exploration of the region’s unique ecological heritage.