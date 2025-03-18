In a forceful address under Rule 377 in Parliament today, Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia raised serious concerns over the unchecked growth of low-standard digital and portal news channels, accusing them of spreading misinformation, distorting facts, and undermining democratic values.

Highlighting the increasing prevalence of unverified and misleading content on digital platforms, MP Saikia stated that these mushrooming news portals are tarnishing the integrity of journalism—often referred to as the Fourth Pillar of Democracy.

He warned that if immediate regulatory measures are not implemented, India’s political, social, and cultural harmony could be at serious risk.

MP Saikia demanded the establishment of a central regulatory authority to monitor and control the operations of digital and portal-based news channels. He outlined key measures that such a body must enforce to ensure media accountability and ethical journalism:

✅ Scrutiny & Licensing: All digital news portals must be required to obtain official operating licenses before publishing content.



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✅ Strict Regulations: Legal provisions should be enforced to prevent the dissemination of fake news, doctored narratives, and inflammatory content.

✅ Accountability Mechanism: Digital platforms must be held accountable for publishing misleading and provocative material that can incite communal tensions or manipulate public opinion.

MP Saikia condemned the rise of sensationalism-driven reporting, asserting that certain unethical digital news platforms deliberately twist facts for political and commercial gain. He cautioned that allowing such platforms to function without accountability could undermine public trust in credible journalism and lead to widespread disinformation.

“The media plays a critical role in shaping public perception and guiding national discourse. However, when rogue digital platforms indulge in fake news and propaganda, they directly threaten the fabric of our democracy,” MP Saikia declared.

He urged the Government of India to take immediate and stringent action to safeguard media ethics and democratic integrity. Stressing that freedom of the press should not be misused as a shield for spreading falsehoods, he called upon all political parties to support the demand for responsible journalism.

With the rapid expansion of digital news portals, concerns over fake news, misinformation campaigns, and media bias have escalated in recent years. Several incidents have demonstrated how unchecked digital platforms can spread communal hatred, mislead the public, and create political instability.

MP Dilip Saikia’s demand comes at a crucial time when the government is already exploring policies to regulate social media and online content platforms. His strong appeal has reignited the debate on media responsibility and the need for stricter oversight.