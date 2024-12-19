BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of pushing an MP, which caused Sarangi to lose his balance and fall, injuring his head. The incident occurred during a protest by Congress over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.



Speaking about the incident, Sarangi described how he was standing near the stairs when Gandhi allegedly pushed another MP, who then fell onto him. "I lost my balance and fell down," Sarangi said, recounting the altercation that led to his head injury.



In response to the allegations, Rahul Gandhi addressed the scuffle, which took place during the protest, stating that he was attempting to enter through the Parliament entrance when BJP MPs tried to block his way. "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance when BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me, and threaten me. So this happened," Gandhi explained, acknowledging the physical confrontation.





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