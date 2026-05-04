BJP Naharkatia candidate Taranga Gogoi confident of 100+ seats for NDA in Assam

As counting trends continued to favour the BJP-led NDA in Assam, Taranga Gogoi expressed confidence that the alliance would cross the 100-seat mark and that Himanta Biswa Sarma would return to power with a stronger mandate.

Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh, Gogoi said the people of Assam had voted for development and stability under the BJP government.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to win. He has kept his promise to make Assam one of the five developed states, and so people have blessed him,” Gogoi said.

He further added that voters supported the BJP’s vision for both Assam and the country.

“People want development, and so they have voted for that. They want Sarma to become CM, Modi to remain PM, and India to advance,” he stated.

Projecting a landslide victory for the NDA, Gogoi claimed the alliance would secure more than 100 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

“NDA is going to get over 100 seats this time,” he asserted.

Targeting the Congress leadership, Gogoi also claimed that the Gandhi family no longer holds political influence in Assam.

“The Gandhi family has no impact on Assam. Everybody knows Rahul Gandhi is a pessimist,” he added.