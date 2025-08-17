BJP names CP Radhakrishnan as NDA candidate for Vice President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor and senior party leader CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) official nominee for the Vice Presidential election.

The decision was finalized at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting held in New Delhi to select the party’s candidate for the post.

Chandrapuram Ponnuswamy Radhakrishnan, born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, has had a long political career spanning decades. He entered politics through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Jana Sangh before rising through the BJP’s ranks.

Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. Within the BJP, he served as the Tamil Nadu state president from 2003 to 2006, playing a key role in strengthening the party’s presence in the southern state.

Currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra, Radhakrishnan is regarded as a seasoned politician with grassroots organizational experience as well as parliamentary exposure. His nomination is seen as part of the NDA’s strategy to put forward a leader with both administrative and legislative credentials.