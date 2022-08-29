JP Nadda, national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will visit Assam and Tripura on Monday. Nadda would reportedly meet with party officials in Agartala to plan a strategy for the legislative elections in Tripura.

A press conference will be held at the BJP state office in Agartala in the national president's presence. After that, Nadda will also go to a Janjati Jansabha at Khwumiung, Agartala.

JP Nadda will arrive in Guwahati at about 4.30 p.m. He will also officially inaugurate the city's BJP North East Office building.

Ahead of the inauguration programme, the national BJP chief will visit the ancient Maa Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal Hills.

At around 6.25 p.m., he would also go to a party meeting at the ITA Machkhowa in Guwahati.

With six months left for the assembly election, BJP national president J P Nadda arrived in Tripura for a two-day visit.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, BJP party state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, central in-charge Vinod Sonkar, and deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma welcomed him as he came out of the chartered flight at the MBB airport.5 p.m., Nadda will attend a party meeting at ITA Machkhowa in Guwahati.