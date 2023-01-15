Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the NEDA convenor, said that a final agreement on seat sharing between BJP and NDPP in Nagaland would be finalised in New Delhi on January 18-19. Both BJP and NDPP will be finalising the seat sharing formula ahead of the state elections in Nagaland.



Earlier, in the poll-bound Nagaland, senior Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leaders including NDPP Working President and Co-Founder of the party, Alemtemshi Jamir, Imkong L Imchen, sitting MLA of NDPP and several other senior party leaders have decided to join BJP.



Sources had informed that a meeting between the leaders and the BJP party was held at Niathu Resort Chumukedima on January 5, 2023 and have formally agreed to join the saffron party.

Earlier, Nagaland CM Rio stated that all 60 legislators of Nagaland had decided to abstain from campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election to be held in the first half of 2023.



Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on January 14 asserted that as mandated by the Constitution it would 'deliver election' in Nagaland despite any hurdles which come in their way.

''We will deliver the elections despite whatever calls there and it doesn't affect the political process,'' said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while speaking to the media.

Along with the Chief Election Commissioner, other Election Commissioners such as Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel were also present during the press conference.

The development comes amid ongoing Naga Political issues as the Naga civil societies have demanded solutions to the issue before the conduct of the state election.



However, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) has announced that they would not participate in the election unless their demand for a separate state composed of the six eastern districts is fulfilled.



Responding to the above-mentioned issues, Kumar said that the Constitution clearly provides and mandates the ECI that the elected government has to be in place before the tenure ending of the present government and if the same thing fails, it possesses different kinds of problems.

''Under the Constitution, ECI is mandated to conduct elections and declare results to put the duly elected government in place before the term of the present Assembly comes to an end and we are duty bound to do that,'' the Chief Election Commissioner added.