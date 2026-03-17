BJP Parliamentary Board to meet today to finalise Assam Assembly poll candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to hold a crucial meeting of its Parliamentary Board in New Delhi on March 17.

According to party sources, the high-level meeting will focus on finalising and approving the list of candidates for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam.

Senior leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, are slated to attend the Parliamentary Board meeting.

Reports indicate that the final list of candidates is likely to be made public on Wednesday, March 18 covering all 126 constituencies across the state.

The upcoming elections in Assam are being closely watched, with the BJP aiming to consolidate its position while opposition parties gear up to mount a strong challenge.