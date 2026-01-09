BJP plotted to 'delete 10,000 pro-opposition votes' per Assam constituency: Akhil Gogoi writes to EC

Akhil Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal, has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that Assam's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party orchestrated a conspiracy to illegally remove opposition voters from electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections.

The complaint centres on a virtual meeting held on January 4, 2026, attended by senior BJP office-bearers, including the state president and cabinet ministers. Gogoi claims to have accessed the meeting through a party worker's account and alleges that specific instructions were issued to delete approximately 10,000 pro-opposition votes from each of Assam's 60 assembly constituencies.

According to the complaint, BJP state president Dilip Saikia directed MLAs, district presidents and mandal presidents to submit lists of voters who did not support the BJP for deletion from booth records by 12 December 2026. Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal was allegedly tasked with overseeing the deletion operation in constituencies that did not vote for the party.

Gogoi made the allegations public through a Facebook Live broadcast on January 5 and a press conference at Circuit House, Dibrugarh, on January 6. He stated: "Since I heard the conversations of the meeting it is unambiguously certain that specific instructions were issued to delete approximately 10,000 pro-opposition votes from each Assembly Constituency by misusing the administrative machinery during the Special Summary Revision (SR) process."

The BJP has denied the allegations. Saikia has refused to release video footage of the January 4 meeting, and the chief minister and other cabinet ministers have not addressed the specific charge of systematic voter deletion based on political affiliation.

In his complaint, Gogoi argued that the alleged scheme violates the Representation of the People Act, 1951, constitutes misuse of official machinery, and deprives citizens of their fundamental right to vote. He has demanded an immediate independent probe, seizure of digital records and communication logs from BJP leadership, and a comprehensive audit of all Form 7 objection applications filed across Assam in the past three months.

The opposition leader has also called for the Election Commission to halt the Special Summary Revision process in Assam immediately, arguing the state's sensitivity requires heightened vigilance. "The integrity of the upcoming 2026 Assembly Elections depends on the neutrality of the voter list," he wrote, urging the Commission to prevent what he termed "electoral engineering."

Raijor Dal has submitted screenshots from the alleged meeting as evidence. The Election Commission has not yet issued a response to the complaint.