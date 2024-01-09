Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda will be embarking on a three-day visit to northeastern states on January 9.

JP Nadda will be attending the state executive meeting and core committee meeting of Assam BJP on January 10. Additionally, Nadda will be attending state executive meeting and core committee meeting of Arunachal Pradesh BJP on January 11.

Additionally, in a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on January 11.

Sources from Tripura BJP have confirmed that the visit aims to energize the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral machinery and consolidate support in the northeastern state.

Ahead of the visit a series of meetings are underway in party level and minister levels as Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha holding a crucial meeting with the state BJP Chief Rajib Bhattacharjee, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and other leaders.

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