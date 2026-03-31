'BJP raises infiltration issue only in polls': Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain flags unkept promises on floods, NRC in Assam

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, on March 31, criticised the BJP, alleging governance failures, unfulfilled promises, and the politicisation of key issues ahead of elections in Assam.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Hussain claimed that “the Congress has deported far more illegal foreigners than the BJP,” asserting that the ruling party “has not even managed half of that.” He further alleged that the BJP raises the issue of illegal immigration only during election periods, saying, “The BJP does not prioritise actual deportation of foreigners; it only raises the issue during elections.”

He criticised the BJP-led governments at both the Centre and in Assam for failing to deliver on key promises made in 2016 and 2021. According to Hussain, issues such as flood control, Scheduled Tribe status for six communities, and updating of the NRC remain unresolved. “The BJP has repeated the same promises in 2026 that it made in 2016 and 2021,” he said.

Questioning the government’s performance, Hussain asked whether Assam had become flood-free as promised and pointed to alleged irregularities in the NRC process. He also raised concerns over unemployment, claiming many young people from the state are being forced to migrate for work.

The Congress leader also targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging corruption and the existence of “syndicate mafias” influencing sectors such as timber, sand, coal and construction. He further accused the state leadership of promoting division.

Hussain said that debates around infiltration are being amplified nationally, naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He argued that border security falls under the Centre’s jurisdiction and questioned what action has been taken over the past decade.

Citing figures, he claimed that during the UPA government, nearly 89,000 foreigners were deported over ten years, compared to just under 4,000 between 2014 and 2024. He alleged that the BJP benefits politically from keeping the issue unresolved.

Highlighting Assam’s social fabric, Hussain remarked that “the centuries-old communal harmony of Assam has been widely appreciated across India,” while warning that recent developments have led to increased divisions.

He urged voters to support Congress in the upcoming elections, promising welfare measures including financial assistance for women, employment opportunities, and implementation of pending demands such as ST status and NRC updates.

Hussain expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, stating that public support is growing and dissatisfaction with the current government is rising across the state.