BJP registers landslide margins in Assam, Kaushik Rai tops with 99,401-vote victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party not only swept the 2026 Assam Assembly elections but also posted a series of commanding victories, with several candidates winning by massive margins across the state.

The most emphatic win came from Lakhipur, where Kaushik Rai secured a staggering margin of 99,401 votes, the highest among all BJP candidates. His victory underscores the scale of voter consolidation in parts of Barak Valley, where the party registered overwhelming support.

Close behind was Pijush Hazarika in Jagiroad, who won by 93,584 votes, followed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who retained Jalukbari with a margin of 89,434 votes. In Ram Krishna Nagar, Bijoy Malakar also delivered a decisive mandate with a margin of 83,765 votes.

Several other constituencies recorded high-margin victories, including Jonai, where Bhubon Pegu won by over 80,000 votes, and Dibrugarh, where Prasanta Phukan crossed the 70,000 mark. These results point to a broader trend of one-sided contests in multiple regions.

Political observers note that such large victory margins reflect not only strong organisational machinery and candidate positioning but also a fragmented opposition in many constituencies. The BJP’s ability to convert its vote share into decisive wins has been a defining feature of this election.

With multiple candidates winning by margins exceeding 50,000 votes, the results reinforce the scale of the BJP’s dominance in Assam, marking one of its most decisive performances in the state’s electoral history.