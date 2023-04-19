The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (April 19) released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

The list, which had 40 names, included names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and also Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

However, the Central office of BJP failed to spell correctly the name of the Assam chief minister.

The star campaigners list, which has several stalwarts of the saffron party, spelt the name of Himanta Biswa Sarma as "Hemant Biswa Sharma".

Also Read: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress after BJP denied ticket

It is to be mentioned here that this is not the first time Sarma’s name has been misspelt. Several national leaders across the political fraternity and media persons have been heard pronouncing the Assam CM's name as "Hemant Biswa" or “Himanta Biswas”.

More surprisingly, the star campaigner list, which bears a stamp of the Central office in New Delhi, also misspelt the name of Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman's name as “Nirmala Sitaraman”.

The errors did not end there. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's name has been written as "Basavaraja Bommai" and that of former CM BS Yediyurappa as "BS Yeddyurappa".

Meanwhile, the BJP presented its third list of 10 candidates for the assembly elections. The party has fielded BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura, according to its third list.

The party had already unveiled its second list of 23 candidates for the Assembly elections, refusing tickets to seven incumbent MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently detained on corruption accusations. On April 18, the party presented its first list of 189 candidates. The party also refused a ticket to one of its top figures, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who left the party and later joined the Congress.

The counting will take place on May 13, 2023.