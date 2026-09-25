BJP releases Municipal Area Development Sankalp Patra ahead of Silchar Civic polls

Ahead of the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation election, Assam Finance and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah attended the release of the BJP’s Municipal Area Development Sankalp Patra and addressed the gathering in Silchar.

The document outlines the BJP’s vision and development priorities for transforming Silchar into a modern, well-planned and progressive city, with emphasis on stronger civic infrastructure and improved essential amenities.

The programme was attended by BJP state president Dilip Saikia, MLA Kaushik Rai and other party leaders.

The Silchar Municipal Corporation election is scheduled for October 3, with polling to be held across the remaining wards of the newly constituted corporation.

The civic body comprises 42 wards, with two BJP candidates already elected unopposed.

The BJP has been campaigning on issues related to urban development and civic infrastructure ahead of the first Municipal Corporation election in Silchar.