BJP releases second list of candidates for Assam Assembly elections, Jiban Gogoi to contest from Sissiborgaon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, March 21 released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026, announcing nominees for two constituencies.



According to an official press release issued by the party’s Central Election Committee, the list includes candidates for Dalgaon and Sissibargaon Assembly constituencies.



Sushri Krishna Saha has been fielded from the 51-Dalgaon constituency, while Jiban Gogoi has been nominated from the 79-Sissibargaon seat.



The announcement comes as part of the BJP’s ongoing efforts to finalise its slate of candidates ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections in Assam. The party had earlier released its first list covering a majority of constituencies, consisting names of 88 candidates.



The official statement, dated March 21, 2026, was issued from the BJP’s central office in New Delhi and bears the approval of the party’s central leadership.



Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 19 said that the BJP Central Parliamentary Board has finalised candidates for 88 out of the 89 Assembly constituencies for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the remaining seat of Sissiborgaon to be announced shortly.



Addressing the media, Sarma stated that the party has made a conscious effort to ensure balanced representation in its candidate selection, including youth, women, Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and members of the Nath community.



He added that party workers across the state have expressed satisfaction with the list and exuded confidence that the BJP will deliver strong electoral results this time.



The Chief Minister further said that as part of the NDA alliance arrangement, the BJP has allotted 26 seats to its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).