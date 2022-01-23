GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has resumed its alliance with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) party in Assam. Now, the party has 82 out of the 126 Assembly Seats in the state.

This was stated by Himanta Biswa Sarma during an address to the press today. Sarma said that this move has been undertaken to ensure more coordination while enacting laws in the Assam Assembly.

However, this understanding, Sarma said, the alliance will be limited to the floor of the Assam Assembly. Therefore, the understanding has been reached between the legislature parties of the BJP and BPF.

Sarms said that the "understanding" has not yet taken place at the political level. However, the BPF party legislators will now sit with the winning coalition in the Assembly premises.

With this development, the BJP has formed alliances with the two biggest parties in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) - the BPF and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) that left the Congress-led Mahajot (Grand Alliance) had shown interest in resuming ties with the ruling BJP in Assam.

It may be mentioned that the BPF, which was an ally in the BJP-led government in Assam from 2016 to 2021, had ahead of the Assembly polls last year, severed ties with the BJP to join the Congress-led grand alliance.

Congress along with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha formed the grand alliance (Mahajot) ahead of the Assembly polls.

The BPF had also shown keen interest to resume ties with the BJP ahead of the bypolls to five Assembly seats last year.

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