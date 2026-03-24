BJP Secretary, General Secretary among 28 candidates for TTAADC polls in Tripura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has announced 28 candidates for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, with both the party’s secretary and general secretary in the fray.

State secretary Devid Debbarma will contest from Ramchandraghat constituency in Khowai district, while General Secretary Bipin Debbarma has been fielded from the Damcherra–Kachucharra constituency.

The candidate list was released by state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior leaders.

Addressing the media, Rajib Bhattacharya said the party will contest all 28 seats and that candidates will file their nominations by the last date. He expressed confidence that voters will support BJP’s vision of development and transparent governance.

Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated that development remains the government’s core agenda, highlighting welfare initiatives for Janajati communities and stating that a significant portion of the state budget has been allocated for their upliftment.

He added that the party will approach voters with its development record and expressed confidence of strong public support in the upcoming council elections.