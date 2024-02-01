Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on microblogging site X that the President of the People’s Party of Arunachal Pradesh, Kahfa Bengia, along with other senior leaders of the party expressed their desire to collaborate closely with his party for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

The People’s Party of Arunachal Pradesh, a regional political entity, was founded in September 1977 by Bakin Pertin, Oken Lego, and L. Wanglat, holding key positions within the party.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude, stating, "Inspired by the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the President of the People’s Party of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Kahfa Bengia, along with other senior leaders of the party, conveyed to me their desire to work closely with our party for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State."

He further stated the collaborative efforts for the developmental journey of Arunachal Pradesh and the broader North East region eagerly anticipating the support of the newly aligned political allies.