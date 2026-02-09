BJP seeks central probe into allegations against Assam Congress chief

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 9 sought a probe by central agencies into allegations of links between Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan, saying the issue concerns national security and public accountability.

BJP Assam president and Darrang–Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, released by the state government on February 8, warranted investigation by either the National Investigation Agency or the Central Bureau of Investigation. He claimed the report was supported by “hundred per-cent documentary evidence” and said Gogoi must respond to the allegations.

Saikia said questions surrounding Gogoi’s travel to Pakistan and his interactions there could not be dismissed. “Why did he travel to Pakistan, and whom did he meet there,” he said, adding that the Congress leader must give “clear and unambiguous answers” to the people of Assam.

The BJP leader said the matter was not political but related to an elected representative’s responsibility towards the country. Any alleged “clandestine links with a hostile nation”, he said, must be examined by central agencies and dealt with strictly if proven.

Saikia also alleged that the Indian National Congress has historically taken positions that align with Pakistan’s narrative on national security issues. He claimed statements by Congress leaders often receive attention in Pakistani media and alleged that social media remarks by Gogoi are frequently amplified by accounts based across the border, describing him as a “favourite” there.

Referring to details cited in the SIT report, Saikia demanded an explanation regarding the hospitality allegedly extended to Gogoi’s wife by Pakistan’s foreign ministry. He questioned why, at a time when visas for Indian sportspersons and journalists were restricted, special treatment was allegedly provided, saying the public had a right to clarity.

He further accused the Congress of pursuing appeasement politics, warning that such conduct had implications for Assam’s social fabric and identity. Saikia said the SIT report had triggered widespread concern and anger across the state, adding that condemnation of Gogoi’s alleged actions was being voiced “across Assam”.