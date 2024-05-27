Amidst a vigorous election campaign, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win more than 30 seats in West Bengal. Sonowal, while addressing a rally late last night in Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency, expressed confidence in the "Modi Magic" to propel BJP to victory, aiming to enhance its seat count to a record high of 32 out of 42 in the state.

During the campaign, Sonowal criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for what he termed as "Jungle Raj" in West Bengal, blaming the state's deteriorating condition on successive governments led by TMC and Left parties. He urged voters to choose "Vikas, Viswas, & Prayas" (Development, Trust, and Effort) over negativity, emphasizing the need for a change in governance.

Asserting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in driving India towards economic prosperity, Sonowal highlighted the significance of "Modi Ki Guarantee" in instilling a sense of purpose and progress among the people of Bengal. He underscored the importance of aligning with the nation's development trajectory under Modi's visionary leadership.

Accompanied by BJP candidates and senior party leaders, including Sheelabhadra Dutta, Shamik Bhattacharjee, Biswapriya Raichoudhury, and others, Sonowal rallied support from young voters, urging them to embrace the BJP's agenda for inclusive growth.

While campaigning, Sonowal addressed concerns about the recent Cyclone Ramel, emphasizing the party's commitment to safety by canceling other scheduled poll events.

The rally served as a platform for Sonowal to reiterate BJP's vision for West Bengal, promising a future marked by purpose, peace, and prosperity under Modi's leadership.

Sonowal's campaign pitch resonated with BJP's narrative of development and change, positioning the party as a frontrunner in the upcoming elections in West Bengal.