The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Guwahati on October 26, condemning Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s alleged remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father and demanding an apology from the Congress leadership.

BJP workers from the Guwahati Metropolitan District staged a sit-in outside the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai, raising slogans against the Congress, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

According to a statement issued by BJP state spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma, more than 1,000 party workers participated in the protest. Among those present were Guwahati Metropolitan District president Tapan Das, MLA Rupak Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Rakesh Das, Mahila Morcha president Purabi Roy, Scheduled Caste Morcha president Nabarun Medhi and Kisan Morcha president Pankaj Barbarua, along with other senior leaders and state office-bearers.

Addressing the gathering, senior BJP leader Dr Pradip Thakuria accused the Congress of lacking political principles and direction.

MLA Rupak Sharma, who is also the BJP’s in-charge for the Guwahati Metropolitan District, warned that the party would launch a widespread public agitation against the Congress if Kharge did not apologise to the people of the country for the alleged remarks.

BJP state vice-president Ratna Singh described the Congress as a party in distress and disconnected from the public.

Another state vice-president, Ashok Bhattarai, who led the protest, alleged that repeated electoral defeats had left Congress leaders disoriented and prompted them to cross the boundaries of political decorum.

The BJP said it would intensify its agitation if the Congress failed to issue an apology.