BJP strengthens base in Margherita with mass joining programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, January 7, registered a major boost to its organisational strength as over 150 leaders and workers from the Indian National Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), formally joined the saffron party at a mass joining programme held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Margherita.



The induction programme was organised under the initiative of Manoj Dhanowar, spokesperson of the BJP State Executive Committee, and witnessed the presence of senior party leaders and a large number of grassroots workers. Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, BJP Margherita Town Mandal President Sukhdev Sharma, BJP Margherita Sadar Mandal President Suman Khalen, BJP Tinsukia District Committee Vice President Bhabesh Dutta, BJP State Executive Committee member Sanjay Singh, along with more than 200 party workers and senior leaders, attended the event.



Addressing the gathering, Manoj Dhanowar attributed the growing public confidence in the BJP to the “visionary and decisive leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said Assam is witnessing development at its peak, with visible progress in sectors such as education, employment generation, healthcare, women empowerment, road connectivity and overall infrastructure.



Echoing similar sentiments, Margherita BJP Town Mandal President Sukhdev Sharma said the joining of leaders and workers from opposition parties reflects a growing faith in the BJP’s development agenda. He further asserted that in the coming days, more members from the Congress, AAP and other political parties are expected to join the BJP at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Margherita.



The mass joining programme is being seen as a significant political statement ahead of the coming electoral and organisational engagements in the region.