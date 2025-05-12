The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a resounding statement in Assam’s Panchayat elections, securing sweeping victories across key districts including Jorhat, Biswanath, and Morigaon. While the Congress faced setbacks in most regions, it managed to hold its ground in Motirchar, Dhubri, offering the party a rare but significant consolation win.

In Jorhat, a BJP stronghold, the party clinched 15 out of 16 Zila Parishad seats, with its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) securing the remaining seat. At the Anchalik Panchayat level, the BJP won 72 out of 86 seats, leaving AGP with 10, Congress with a modest 3, and one seat going to an Independent candidate. This performance comes despite Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi’s recent Lok Sabha victory from Jorhat, signaling the BJP’s firm grip at the grassroots.

Biswanath district mirrored this trend, where BJP swept all 12 Zila Parishad seats and secured 59 of 73 Anchalik Panchayat seats—36 through direct wins and 23 uncontested. AGP took 4 seats, while Congress managed to win just 3. BJP leaders attributed their success to “people-centric policies” and effective “doorstep governance.”

Morigaon district also witnessed a BJP wave, with the party capturing four District Council seats, including one uncontested. BJP candidates dominated village and regional panchayat contests in areas like Bhurbandha and Kapili, many running unopposed. Congress and Independent candidates posted only scattered victories here.

However, the Congress found reason to cheer in Dhubri district, where its candidate Baby Begum won the Motirchar Zilla Parishad seat by a margin of 5,692 votes, providing a morale-boosting moment for the party amid an otherwise challenging poll outing.