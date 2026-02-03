BJP targets 100 seats in Assam, Modi and Shah set to lead campaign push

The Bharatiya Janata Party has set a target of winning 100 Assembly seats in Assam, signalling an aggressive campaign as the state heads towards elections later this year.

As part of the push, Narendra Modi will visit Guwahati on February 14 to address a large conference of booth-level workers. Party sources said nearly one lakh workers from across Assam are expected to attend, underlining the BJP’s focus on strengthening its grassroots network ahead of the polls.

A week later, on February 21, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state. The Union Home Minister is expected to chair key organisational meetings, review election preparedness and interact with senior leaders and party workers to fine-tune campaign strategy.

Senior BJP leaders said the back-to-back visits by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are aimed at energising cadres and providing clear direction as the party looks to consolidate its position in Assam. The party plans to foreground development, governance and organisational reach as core themes.

The Assembly elections are due later this year, with the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP seeking to retain power against the Indian National Congress.

Earlier this week, Sarma inaugurated 67 new school buildings built under NESIDS, PM-DevINE and RIDF-XXIX, and laid the foundation stone for 61 more schools under RIDF-XXXI at a central programme in Sonapur in Kamrup (Metro) district. According to an official release, the combined investment for these projects is Rs 760 crore.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister described the initiative as a major step for Assam’s education sector, adding that the state government has taken up construction of new buildings for 1,318 schools across Assam.